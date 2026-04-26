Luis Robert News: On bench for Game 2
Robert is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Robert started in center field in Sunday's matinee, per usual, and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. He'll take a seat for the second time in the series in Game 2. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth in the nightcap.
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