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Luis Robert News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Robert is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

It's likely just a maintenance day for Robert, who started the previous six games and batted .364 (8-for-22) with four walks, a homer, two steals and five runs during that span. Carson Benge will shift to center field for Sunday's series finale while Tyrone Taylor and Brett Baty start in the corner outfield.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
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