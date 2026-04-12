Luis Robert News: Out of Sunday's lineup
Robert is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
It's likely just a maintenance day for Robert, who started the previous six games and batted .364 (8-for-22) with four walks, a homer, two steals and five runs during that span. Carson Benge will shift to center field for Sunday's series finale while Tyrone Taylor and Brett Baty start in the corner outfield.
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