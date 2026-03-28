Luis Robert News: Plays hero Saturday

Robert went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

With the Mets trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the 11th, Robert delivered a walk-off three-run blast off Hunter Barco. The 28-year-old is off to a hot start with his new club, collecting three hits and driving in five runs through two games. While durability has been a concern throughout his career, Robert is certainly capable of a bounce-back campaign hitting in the middle of a potentially potent Mets lineup.