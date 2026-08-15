Luis Robert News: Riding pine Saturday
Robert isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Robert will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after recording at least one hit in five of his last six games, going 6-for-20 with two homers, five RBI and two runs scored in that span. Brett Baty, A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge will start across the outfield while Robert rests.
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