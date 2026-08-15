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Luis Robert News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:59am

Robert isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Robert will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after recording at least one hit in five of his last six games, going 6-for-20 with two homers, five RBI and two runs scored in that span. Brett Baty, A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge will start across the outfield while Robert rests.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
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