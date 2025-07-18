Luis Robert News: Shows off power and speed in win
Robert went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 10-1 win over the Pirates.
Robert filled up the stat sheet Friday, reaching base four times and showcasing his power-speed combo with his 10th home run and 23rd stolen base of the year. Since returning from the injured list, the 27-year-old outfielder has hit safely in six of seven games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with two home runs and four walks while continuing to anchor the middle of the White Sox's lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now