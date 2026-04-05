Luis Robert News: Steals two bases, scores two runs
Robert went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Giants.
Robert singled three times and stole his first two bases of the season Sunday, as he helped create multiple runs for the Mets. Robert has just one extra-base hit in nine games with his new team but is slashing .333/.474/.433 with one home run, six RBI, six runs scored, two steals and an 8:5 BB:K across 38 plate appearances.
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