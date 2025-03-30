Fantasy Baseball
Luis Robert News: Swipes first bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Robert went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Angels.

Robert entered the game having gone 1-for-8 with three strikeouts, though he turned things around Sunday. He singled in the first inning and came around to score, and he later chipped in his first stolen base of the year seven frames later. Robert has hit second in all three of Chicago's games and should continue to occupy a key spot in the order.

