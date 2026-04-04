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Luis Robert News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Robert isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Robert will stay put in the dugout to begin Saturday's contest after going 1-for-6 with three walks, an RBI and a run scored during the first two games of the series. Jared Young, Carson Benge and Brett Baty will form the Mets' outfield trio while Robert rests.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
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