Luis Robert News: Taking seat Saturday
Robert isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Robert will stay put in the dugout to begin Saturday's contest after going 1-for-6 with three walks, an RBI and a run scored during the first two games of the series. Jared Young, Carson Benge and Brett Baty will form the Mets' outfield trio while Robert rests.
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