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Luis Robert News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 1:17pm

Robert is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

It's the third absence in New York's past four games for Robert, who is batting .132 (5-for-38) with three doubles and no homers in his past 10 contests. Carson Benge will shift to center field Tuesday while Brett Baty receives a start in right.

Luis Robert
New York Mets
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