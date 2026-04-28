Luis Robert News: Taking seat Tuesday
Robert is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
It's the third absence in New York's past four games for Robert, who is batting .132 (5-for-38) with three doubles and no homers in his past 10 contests. Carson Benge will shift to center field Tuesday while Brett Baty receives a start in right.
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