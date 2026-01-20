Although he finished the 2025 campaign with a .661 OPS, Robert showed flashes of returning to his 2023 form by slashing .298\/.352\/.456 across 125 plate appearances after the All-Star break before a hamstring strain ended his season in late August. He also recorded a career-high 33 stolen bases despite missing the final month of the year. With Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo and Cedric Mullins all having departed Queens this offseason, Robert figures to have a clear path to starting in center field every day for the Mets.