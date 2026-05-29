Luis Severino Injury: Exits with arm soreness

Severino was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees with right arm soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Severino gave up four unearned runs and struck out a batter during his lone inning of work before his arm forced him to leave his start prematurely. The A's will presumably send him in for imaging to determine whether a structural issue is causing his soreness, and more details on his injury could come out in the near future.