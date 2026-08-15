Luis Severino Injury: Not expected back this season
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said he does not expect Severino (shoulder) to return to a big-league mound this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Severino, who has been on the injured list since May 30, is not expected to toe the slab again in 2026. Manager Mark Kotsay believes there is not enough time left in the season based on his progression during his current throwing program. The right-hander's final stats for the season include a 2-6 record, 4.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB across 62.2 innings. Severino will enter the final year of his three-year, $67 million contract with the A's in 2027.
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