Luis Severino headshot

Luis Severino Injury: Not expected back this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 4:22pm

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said he does not expect Severino (shoulder) to return to a big-league mound this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Severino, who has been on the injured list since May 30, is not expected to toe the slab again in 2026. Manager Mark Kotsay believes there is not enough time left in the season based on his progression during his current throwing program. The right-hander's final stats for the season include a 2-6 record, 4.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB across 62.2 innings. Severino will enter the final year of his three-year, $67 million contract with the A's in 2027.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP'ed into Shape
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP'ed into Shape
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
37 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB HR Picks for Friday (June 5, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB HR Picks for Friday (June 5, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
71 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: xFIP Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: xFIP Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
73 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
73 days ago