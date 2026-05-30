Luis Severino headshot

Luis Severino Injury: On IL with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Athletics placed Severino on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain.

Severino made an early exit from Friday's game due to what was originally labeled as arm soreness, but further evaluation determined the right-hander suffered a strain in his shoulder. The severity of his strain is unclear, but he'll now have to wait until at least mid-June for his next opportunity on a big-league mound. Michael Kelly will come up from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move to give the A's extra bullpen depth until they need another starter.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
2 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago