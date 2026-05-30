Luis Severino Injury: On IL with shoulder strain
The Athletics placed Severino on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain.
Severino made an early exit from Friday's game due to what was originally labeled as arm soreness, but further evaluation determined the right-hander suffered a strain in his shoulder. The severity of his strain is unclear, but he'll now have to wait until at least mid-June for his next opportunity on a big-league mound. Michael Kelly will come up from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move to give the A's extra bullpen depth until they need another starter.
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