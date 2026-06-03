Luis Severino headshot

Luis Severino Injury: Out at least one month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Athletics announced Tuesday that Severino has been diagnosed with a strain of his right shoulder capsule and subscapularis muscle and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Severino sustained the injury during his most recent start Friday against the Yankees and was placed on the 15-day injured list a day later. The right-hander underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed the severity of the shoulder strain, which he'll treat with a platelet-rich plasma injection Thursday. Severino will wait for the shot to take effect before he begins the rehab process, and since he's not expected to start ramping up his throwing until he gets re-evaluated at the beginning of July, the 32-year-old would appear unlikely to return from the IL before the All-Star break.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
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