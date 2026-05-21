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Luis Severino News: Fans 10 in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Severino allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over seven innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Thursday.

Severino was often dominant in the outing, racking up 18 whiffs en route to a season-high strikeout total. The veteran righty completed seven innings for the second time this season and recorded his third quality start. The only runs the Angels mustered against Severino on Thursday came on a two-run homer by Nolan Schanuel in the first inning, and the 32-year-old retired the final eight batters he faced. Severino has now allowed two or fewer runs in five of his past six starts, which has helped him lower his season ERA to 4.23. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus Seattle.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
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