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Luis Severino News: Fans seven in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Severino (0-2) took the loss against Texas on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Severino fell behind quickly, giving up a three-run homer to Jake Burger in the first inning. To the hurler's credit, he recovered relatively well, yielding just one additional run (on another Burger long ball) while managing to complete six frames. Severino had issued five free passes in each of his previous two starts, so his three walks Monday were at least a mild improvement in that area. He's given fantasy managers plenty of strikeouts this season -- Severino has 24 punchouts through 19.1 innings spanning four starts -- but has otherwise had a rough beginning to the campaign, posting a 5.59 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 16 walks.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
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