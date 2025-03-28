Fantasy Baseball
Luis Severino headshot

Luis Severino News: Fires six shutout innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Severino didn't factor in the decision Thursday against Seattle after striking out six and allowing three hits and four walks over six scoreless innings.

The right-hander was a bit wild at times with four free passes and a hit-by-pitch, but he kept the Mariners off the board by scattering the baserunners and not giving up any extra-base hits. Severino missed out on the victory since the bullpen was unable to maintain a 1-0 lead, but it was still a strong debut with the Athletics after inking a two-year, $45 million contract in December. He tentatively lines up to pitch against the Cubs next week.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
