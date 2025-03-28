Luis Severino News: Fires six shutout innings

Severino didn't factor in the decision Thursday against Seattle after striking out six and allowing three hits and four walks over six scoreless innings.

The right-hander was a bit wild at times with four free passes and a hit-by-pitch, but he kept the Mariners off the board by scattering the baserunners and not giving up any extra-base hits. Severino missed out on the victory since the bullpen was unable to maintain a 1-0 lead, but it was still a strong debut with the Athletics after inking a two-year, $45 million contract in December. He tentatively lines up to pitch against the Cubs next week.