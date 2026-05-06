Luis Severino headshot

Luis Severino News: Gets little help in tough loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Severino (2-3) took the loss Tuesday as the A's were routed 9-1 by the Phillies, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander's only real mistake came in the third inning, when Bryce Harper got hold of a hanging sweeper and launched it over the right-field wall, but Severino had no margin for error with Cristopher Sanchez delivering eight scoreless innings for the Phillies. Severino is turning things around after a bumpy beginning to the season, giving up exactly one run in three straight starts, and he'll take a 4.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 43:25 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Baltimore.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 29: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 29: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago