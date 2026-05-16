Luis Severino News: Handed third straight loss

Severino (2-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Giants.

Casey Schmitt delivered two home runs and three RBI in this contest, accounting for the majority of the damage on Severino's line. This was a third straight loss for Severino, though it's the first one he's truly deserved in that span -- he had allowed just five runs in total over 24 innings across his previous four starts. The veteran right-hander is now at a 4.45 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 54:31 K:BB through 54.2 innings over 10 starts. He's projected for a road outing against the Angels in his next start, which is a favorable matchup.