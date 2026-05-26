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Luis Severino News: Next start pushed to Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Severino is scheduled to make his next start Friday versus the Yankees in Sacramento, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander had been on track to take the hill Tuesday against the Mariners, but he'll wind up getting pushed back a few days in the pitching schedule as the Athletics make room in the rotation for lefty Gage Jump, who was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. With Jump now slated to start Tuesday and Jeffrey Springs in line to start Wednesday's series finale with Seattle, Severino will wind up getting the ball Friday on seven days' rest in a matchup versus one of his former squads. The extra downtime could prove beneficial for Severino, who racked up a season-high 10 punchouts in his previous start last Thursday in Anaheim.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
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