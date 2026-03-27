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Luis Severino News: No decision vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Severino did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings.

Severino went relatively unscathed through the first four innings of Friday's start. He gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead after yielding a two-run triple to Andres Gimenez in the fifth frame, but Severino escaped with the no decision after Shea Langeliers tied things up at 2-2 in the ninth with a solo homer off Jeff Hoffman. It was a solid start to the season for Severino, who is looking to bounce back from a 2025 campaign in which he posted an 8-11 record (across 29 starts) with a 4.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 124:50 K:BB across 162.2 innings. He's slated to make his next start next week on the road against Atlanta.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
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