Luis Severino News: Secures first victory
Severino (1-2) earned the win Friday against the Rangers, allowing one run on six hits and one walk across 6.2 innings. He struck out five.
It was the best performance of the young season for Severino, who gave up fewer than two runs and issued fewer than three walks in a start for the first time this season. The veteran right-hander will need to continue to keep the walks down to have a chance of improving on the 4.54 ERA and 1.30 WHIP he posted in 2025. As it stands, Severino has a 5.17 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 32:21 K:BB through six starts this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1311 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1311 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More