Luis Severino News: Secures Opening Day start
Severino will start the Athletics' March 27 season opener versus the Blue Jays in Toronto, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
This will be Severino's second consecutive Opening Day start and his third overall. The 32-year-old is coming off of his worst season of which he's started in at least 20 games as he had a 4.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 124:50 K:BB. The two-time All-Star has not been able to recapture the stretch he had from 2017 to 2022 when he had a 3.10 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. Since then, the right-hander has had a 4.71 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across three seasons.
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