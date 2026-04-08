Luis Severino headshot

Luis Severino News: Shaky control in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Severino allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven over five innings to take a no-decision Wednesday versus the Yankees.

It was another shaky performance for Severino, who has walked at least three batters in all three of his starts so far. He threw 54 of 100 pitches for strikes Wednesday, so at least appears to be fully stretched out, but he'll need to improve his control to work as a true innings-eater at the head of the Athletics' rotation. Through 13.1 innings, he has a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 17:13 K:BB. Severino has benefited from not allowing a home run yet, but he's put too much traffic on the basepaths to avoid trouble. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Rangers.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Severino See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
12 days ago