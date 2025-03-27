Luis Severino News: Six scoreless innings in A's debut
Severino did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three hits and four walks over six scoreless innings against Seattle. He struck out six.
Severino gave a strong performance in his A's debut as his bullpen blew a late lead. He picked up where he left off with the Mets in 2024 with a bounceback season, where he had 3.91 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 31 regular-season starts last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now