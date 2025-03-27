Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Severino headshot

Luis Severino News: Six scoreless innings in A's debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 11:00pm

Severino did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three hits and four walks over six scoreless innings against Seattle. He struck out six.

Severino gave a strong performance in his A's debut as his bullpen blew a late lead. He picked up where he left off with the Mets in 2024 with a bounceback season, where he had 3.91 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 31 regular-season starts last season.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now