Luis Severino News: Strikes out eight in win

Severino (2-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings to earn the win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Severino was locked in, throwing 71 of 103 pitches for strikes. He gave up a run in the first inning, but he was sharp after that. He started the year with mixed results, but he's allowed just two runs over his last 13.2 innings, winning each of his last two starts. For the season, Severino has a 4.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 40:23 K:BB through 38.1 innings over seven starts. The 32-year-old's next outing is projected to be at Philadelphia.