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Luis Severino News: Surrenders five runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Severino didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the White Sox, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

Severino;'s blow-up inning was the second, as he allowed a leadoff homer to Colson Montgomery before Andrew Benintendi capped the five-run frame with a three-run shot. Otherwise, Severino was effective Saturday, and the Athletics were able to erase the 5-0 deficit to get Severino off the hook. Severino's first three starts of the season came on the road, where he allowed eight runs over 13.1 innings. In two home starts against the Rangers and White Sox, the right-hander has surrendered nine runs across 11.1 innings. Severino owns a 6.20 ERA and 28:20 K:BB across 24.2 frames. He's in line to face the Rangers on the road in his next start.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
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