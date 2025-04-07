Luis Severino News: Tosses seven frames in defeat

Severino allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three batters over seven innings in a loss to San Diego on Monday.

Severino got off to a rough start, surrendering three runs in the first inning. He then held the Padres to just one more run over the following five frames, but a Fernando Tatis solo homer in the seventh inning put him behind 5-3 upon his exit rom the game. Severino had trouble missing bats in the outing -- he notched just two whiffs among his 96 pitches -- but he at least continued to eat up innings for the A's, and he's now gone at least six frames in each of his first three starts. However, his record stands at 0-2, and he's given up four homers over 19 frames while posting a 4.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.