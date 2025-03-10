Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Severino headshot

Luis Severino News: Touched up in second spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Severino surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings during Monday's Cactus League loss to the White Sox.

Severino had a tough time settling in and allowed both runs in the top of the first inning, but he looked sharp in his final two frames of work. This is simply part of the spring training process for the 31-year-old, who inked a three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics in December to lead the club's starting rotation.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now