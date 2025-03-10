Luis Severino News: Touched up in second spring start

Severino surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings during Monday's Cactus League loss to the White Sox.

Severino had a tough time settling in and allowed both runs in the top of the first inning, but he looked sharp in his final two frames of work. This is simply part of the spring training process for the 31-year-old, who inked a three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics in December to lead the club's starting rotation.