Luis Severino News: Yields eight runs in defeat

Severino (1-5) took the loss against Minnesota on Monday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 5.2 innings.

Severino didn't give up any homers, but four of the nine hits against him were doubles. He also didn't miss many bats, notching a modest eight whiffs and just one punchout while throwing 97 pitches. The eight runs were a season-worst mark for the right-hander, who came into Monday having allowed two or fewer runs in three straight outings. Severino will look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up to be a home matchup versus Baltimore this weekend.