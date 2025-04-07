Luis Torrens Injury: Continuing to sit Monday

Torrens (forearm) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

He'll be on the bench for the third game in a row while he gets more time to recover from a right forearm contusion. Hayden Senger will get another turn behind the dish, but the Mets' willingness to use Torrens off the bench in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays suggests that he'll be ready to return to the starting lineup soon.