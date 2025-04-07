Fantasy Baseball
Luis Torrens Injury: Continuing to sit Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Torrens (forearm) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

He'll be on the bench for the third game in a row while he gets more time to recover from a right forearm contusion. Hayden Senger will get another turn behind the dish, but the Mets' willingness to use Torrens off the bench in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays suggests that he'll be ready to return to the starting lineup soon.

