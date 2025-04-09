Fantasy Baseball
Luis Torrens

Luis Torrens Injury: Held out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 8:10am

Torrens (forearm) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Torrens hasn't started a game since Friday due to a right forearm bruise. An MRI Tuesday came back negative, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, and there are no plans at this point to place him on the 10-day injured list, so Torrens will aim to return to action Friday versus the Athletics following the Mets' team off day Thursday. Hayden Senger will catch and bat ninth Wednesday.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets

