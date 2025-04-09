Luis Torrens Injury: Held out again Wednesday
Torrens (forearm) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Torrens hasn't started a game since Friday due to a right forearm bruise. An MRI Tuesday came back negative, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, and there are no plans at this point to place him on the 10-day injured list, so Torrens will aim to return to action Friday versus the Athletics following the Mets' team off day Thursday. Hayden Senger will catch and bat ninth Wednesday.
