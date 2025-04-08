Luis Torrens Injury: Not yet ready to start

Torrens (forearm) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Hayden Senger will pick up a fourth consecutive start while Torrens gets another day off to recover from a right forearm bruise. Torrens made an appearance off the bench Friday, and the Mets haven't added another healthy catcher to the roster, so for the time being, the 28-year-old doesn't look as though he'll require a stint on the injured list.