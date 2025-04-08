Fantasy Baseball
Luis Torrens headshot

Luis Torrens Injury: Not yet ready to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Torrens (forearm) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Hayden Senger will pick up a fourth consecutive start while Torrens gets another day off to recover from a right forearm bruise. Torrens made an appearance off the bench Friday, and the Mets haven't added another healthy catcher to the roster, so for the time being, the 28-year-old doesn't look as though he'll require a stint on the injured list.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
More Stats & News
