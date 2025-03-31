Luis Torrens News: Adds to fifth-inning barrage in win
Torrens went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 10-4 win over Miami.
After an umpire review, Torrens recorded his first homer of the season during a seven-run fifth inning for the Mets. The 28-year-old backstop is hitting .364 (4-for-11) with the aforementioned long ball thus far, and he should remain New York's primary catcher until Francisco Alvarez (hand) is ready to come off the injured list.
