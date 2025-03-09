Luis Torrens News: Chance as primary backstop

Torrens is expected to start the season as the Mets' No. 1 catcher after Francisco Alvarez was diagnosed with a hand fracture Sunday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Alvarez is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery Monday, creating a hole behind the plate to begin the season for the Mets. Barring an outside addition, Torrens will be the primary beneficiary of the injury after he posted a .229/.292/.373 slash line over 48 games in Queens last season. Jakson Reetz and Chris Williams are the top internal options to fill the backup job, but neither player is on the 40-man roster.