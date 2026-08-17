Luis Torrens headshot

Luis Torrens News: Continues power surge Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Torrens went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Though he remains the No. 2 catcher on the depth chart behind Francisco Alvarez, Torrens has capitalized on the opportunities he's received so far in August. Through his seven starts this month, Torrens has gone 8-for-21 (.381 average) with four home runs, four walks, one stolen base, 10 RBI and six runs. Considering Torrens left the yard just twice through his first 65 games of the season and owns an unremarkable .358 slugging percentage over his nine-year big-league career, fantasy players shouldn't count on the journeyman backstop's recent power surge lasting much longer.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
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