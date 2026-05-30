Luis Torrens News: Getting rest Saturday
Torrens isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Torrens will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's series opener. Hayden Senger will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
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