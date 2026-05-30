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Luis Torrens News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Torrens isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Torrens will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's series opener. Hayden Senger will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
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