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Luis Torrens News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Torrens isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle.

Torrens will take a seat Tuesday after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday's loss. Hayden Senger will fill in as New York's backstop and bat ninth.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
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