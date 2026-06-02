Luis Torrens News: Idle Tuesday
Torrens isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle.
Torrens will take a seat Tuesday after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Monday's loss. Hayden Senger will fill in as New York's backstop and bat ninth.
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