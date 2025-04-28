Luis Torrens News: Moves into No. 2 role

Torrens is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Now on the bench for the fourth time in five games, Torrens is expected to see light playing time moving forward after top backstop Francisco Alvarez returned from the 10-day injured list last week to make his season debut. Torrens proved to be an adequate replacement for Alvarez behind the dish, as he enters Monday's contest with a .258/.292/.419 slash line over his 65 plate appearances on the season.