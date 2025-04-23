Luis Torrens News: On bench for day game

Torrens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Torrens will take a seat for the day game after a night game, paving the way for Hayden Senger to pick up a start behind the dish. Though he's been operating as the Mets' primary backstop this season, Torrens' playing time will soon take a hit with Francisco Alvarez (hand) poised to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend.