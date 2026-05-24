Luis Torrens News: Receiving rest Sunday
Torrens is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Torrens will receive a breather for the series finale after starting behind the plate in each of the Mets' previous three games. Hayden Senger will get the nod at catcher Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Torrens See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 8 FAAB Results5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts220 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Closing Out on Steals243 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Torrens See More