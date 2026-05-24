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Luis Torrens News: Receiving rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Torrens is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Torrens will receive a breather for the series finale after starting behind the plate in each of the Mets' previous three games. Hayden Senger will get the nod at catcher Sunday.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
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