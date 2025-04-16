Luis Torrens News: Resting for day game

Torrens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Torrens will cede catching duties to Hayden Senger while the Mets wrap up their series in Minnesota with a day game after a night game. When healthy, Torrens has served as the Mets' No. 1 backstop this season and has produced an .825 OPS over 40 appearances, but he'll move into the backup role in the near future with Francisco Alvarez (hand) in the midst of a rehab assignment and closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list.