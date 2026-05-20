Luis Torrens headshot

Luis Torrens News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Torrens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

The Mets will give Torrens a breather after he started behind the plate in four of the past five games. Hayden Senger will handle catching duties for the Mets on Wednesday, forming a battery with Zach Thornton in the rookie lefty's MLB debut.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Torrens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Torrens See More
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
216 days ago
Collette Calls: Closing Out on Steals
MLB
Collette Calls: Closing Out on Steals
Author Image
Jason Collette
239 days ago