Luis Torrens News: Resting up Wednesday
Torrens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.
The Mets will give Torrens a breather after he started behind the plate in four of the past five games. Hayden Senger will handle catching duties for the Mets on Wednesday, forming a battery with Zach Thornton in the rookie lefty's MLB debut.
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