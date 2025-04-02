Luis Torrens News: Resting Wednesday

Torrens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Torrens will get his first day off of the season after he started behind the plate in each of the Mets' first five games while going 4-for-14 with a home run, two doubles, one walk and two RBI. Hayden Senger will form a battery with starting pitcher Clay Holmes on Wednesday, but Torrens should see the bulk of the starts at catcher until Francisco Alvarez (hand) is ready to return from the injured list.