Luis Torrens headshot

Luis Torrens News: Set as No. 2 catcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Torrens has claimed a spot on the Mets' Opening Day rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old gives New York a reliable option behind Francisco Alvarez, who has had some trouble staying healthy so far in his MLB career. Torrens slashed .226/.284/.345 in 283 plate appearances last season with five homers and 29 RBI.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
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