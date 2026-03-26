Luis Torrens News: Set as No. 2 catcher
Torrens has claimed a spot on the Mets' Opening Day rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old gives New York a reliable option behind Francisco Alvarez, who has had some trouble staying healthy so far in his MLB career. Torrens slashed .226/.284/.345 in 283 plate appearances last season with five homers and 29 RBI.
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