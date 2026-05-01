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Luis Torrens News: Struggles continue Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Torrens went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.

The Mets have bigger problems right now than the production they're getting from their No. 2 catcher, but Torrens has still gone just 2-for-18 without a run or an RBI over his last eight appearances dating back to April 9. He'll continue providing Francisco Alvarez with occasional breathers, but Torrens isn't making any kind of case for a bigger role.

Luis Torrens
New York Mets
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