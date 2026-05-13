Luis Torrens News: Taking over for injured Alvarez

Torrens will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

With Francisco Alvarez (knee) suffering a right meniscus tear in Tuesday's win and likely to miss at least a month, Torrens is poised to step in as the Mets' new No. 1 backstop. While serving in a part-time capacity through the first seven weeks of the season, Torrens has made a limited impact at the dish, slashing just .208/.255/.292 with zero home runs, zero steals, eight RBI and five runs over 52 plate appearances. Even with his playing time set to increase, Torrens isn't expected to warrant much attention outside of NL-only leagues or deeper mixed leagues that start two catchers.