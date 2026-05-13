Luis Torrens News: Taking over for injured Alvarez
Torrens will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
With Francisco Alvarez (knee) suffering a right meniscus tear in Tuesday's win and likely to miss at least a month, Torrens is poised to step in as the Mets' new No. 1 backstop. While serving in a part-time capacity through the first seven weeks of the season, Torrens has made a limited impact at the dish, slashing just .208/.255/.292 with zero home runs, zero steals, eight RBI and five runs over 52 plate appearances. Even with his playing time set to increase, Torrens isn't expected to warrant much attention outside of NL-only leagues or deeper mixed leagues that start two catchers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Torrens See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts209 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Closing Out on Steals232 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer235 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week248 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends253 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Torrens See More