Luis Torrens News: Taking seat Thursday
Torrens is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Tigers.
Torrens is set to serve as the Mets' primary catcher while Francisco Alvarez (knee) is sidelined, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's matinee after catching Wednesday night. Hayden Senger will be behind the plate and bat ninth as the Mets go for the sweep.
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