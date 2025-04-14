Luis Torrens News: Three hits in win

Torrens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Torrens opened up the scoring with an RBI base knock in the sixth and added on more with an RBI-double in the ninth. He's been productive as the Mets' top option behind the dish with while Francisco Alvarez (hand) works back form injury, slashing .333/.375/.567 with a homer, five RBI, two runs and a 2:7 BB:K in 32 plate appearances.