Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Urias headshot

Luis Urias News: Agrees to deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 7:35am

Urias agreed to contract terms with the Athletics on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's not yet clear whether it's a major- or minor-league deal, but Urias already has a locker set up at the team's spring training complex in Arizona. The 27-year-old slashed only .191/.303/.394 in 41 games with Seattle last season but clubbed 39 home runs for the Brewers from 2021 to 2022. He could compete with Gio Urshela for reps at third base.

Luis Urias
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now