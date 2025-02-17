Luis Urias News: Agrees to deal

Urias agreed to contract terms with the Athletics on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's not yet clear whether it's a major- or minor-league deal, but Urias already has a locker set up at the team's spring training complex in Arizona. The 27-year-old slashed only .191/.303/.394 in 41 games with Seattle last season but clubbed 39 home runs for the Brewers from 2021 to 2022. He could compete with Gio Urshela for reps at third base.